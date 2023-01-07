YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ursuline Irish went on the road and took down Youngstown East to a 29-26 in a hard-fought game.

View highlights from the game above.

Ursuline’s Carly Casey would get the Irish going with a 3-pointer to put the Irish up 7-2 early.

The Irish would take a 9-4 lead in the first quarter on scoring from four different players, before holding off the Golden Bears for a 3-point win.

East suffered just their third loss of the year and will drop to 9-3 on the season.

The Irish improve to 8-4 with the win and are currently on a four-game win streak.