CHESTNUT HILL, Massachusetts (WKBN) – Ursuline High School graduate and current Pitt women’s basketball standout Dayshanette Harris scored her 1,000th career point over the weekend.

The career milestone came on a jumper in the second half of Sunday’s loss to Boston College.

Harris becomes the Panthers’ 20th 1,000-point scorer in program history.

She finished the game with 13 points, five rebounds and three steals in the setback.

Harris, a two-time team captain, was previously the fastest player in program history to record at least 700 points, 250 rebounds and 175 assists (60 games).

She was previously a member of the ACC All-Freshman Team in 2020, the second in program history to earn the recognition.

This season, Harris is averaging 8.6 points and 3.2 rebounds per game for Pitt.