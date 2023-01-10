BROOKFIELD, Ill. (WKBN) – Ursuline graduate and Slippery Rock football defensive tackle Jeff Marx was named to the Don Hansen Football Gazette All-America Team on Tuesday.

He is joined by teammates D.J. Adediwura, Noah Grover and Max Maciejewski on on the All-America list.

The Don Hansen All-America team is the final reputable All-America team to be announced for the 2022 season.

Marx is a four-year starter and picks up his first career postseason All-America honor. He was previously recognized as a preseason All-American entering this fall.

The Valley native served as a captain for The Rock this season, and put together one of the best seasons by a defensive tackle in all of Division II.

He tallied career-highs of 49 total tackles, 13.0 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks to go along with two forced fumbles and his first career interception. Marx was named to first team All-PSAC honors this fall for the third time in his career.

During his high school career at Ursuline, Marx was a WKBN Five Blocks of Granite award recipient. The award is given to the top five offensive lineman in the Valley.