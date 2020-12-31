Ursuline gets by South Range as 3 Irish scored in double-figures

Ursuline gets to 3-3 with tonight's win

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ursuline evens their record at 3-3 following their 49-37 win over South Range tonight.

Deadlocked at 14 after the first quarter, the Irish went on to outscore the Raiders – 35-23 – over the final 24-minutes.

Jakylan Irving led the Irish with 16 as Brady Shannon added 13 and Terrence Pankey finished with 10 points.

Ursuline will play at Springfield on Tuesday.

Eli Taylor paced South Range with 14 points while netting 4 three-point baskets. Brandon Mikos had 9 points.

South Range will visit Northeast 8-foe Girard on the road on Tuesday.

More headlines from WKBN.com: