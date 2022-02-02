YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ursuline wide receiver/defensive back Brennan Rutherford signed his National Letter of Intent on Wednesday to play football at Walsh University.

Watch the above video to hear from the Irish senior.

“It means a lot,” Rutherford said. “I put in a lot of work over the years. It’s something I’ve always wanted to do since I was younger, so it’s definitely a special day.”

Rutherford signed alongside teammate Demarcus McElroy.

“Me and Demarcus go way back,” Rutherford added. “We’ve been working together ever since we were kids — basketball, everything. So it was special singing with Demarcus.”

Last season, Rutherford suffered an injury that ended his season early. The Irish finished the season as state runner-ups.