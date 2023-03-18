YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Fighting Irish’s season ended in a 13-inning heartbreaking loss to Tuslaw (4-3) last May. Ursuline won the district crown and defeated West Salem Northwestern in the regionals before falling to the eventual-state finalist.

Coach Kristina Dugan has high expectations. “I expect [our] team to hold each other accountable and push one another. The group [must] work as a team and have fun together.”

Senior Mia Opalick tied the school’s homerun record as a junior. Opalick and Barbato are two seniors who will look to lead the Irish toward a successful 2023 season, both hit for a batting average over .300. The same could be said of underclassmen Gia Schiavone and Katie Koulianos as well.

“[We have] good hitters on the team,” Dugan said. “They’ll rally together. We have a lot of versatile players which has set a good vibe in practice because they hold each other accountable and push one another.”

The season gets underway with a doubleheader against Field and Harding on Saturday, March 25.

Ursuline Fighting Irish Softball Preview

2022 Record: 22-4

2022 Post-Season Finish: Won District Title by defeating Rootstown (7-0); Lost to Tuslaw in Regional Final

Coach: Kristina Dugan

Key Returnees

Liza Barbato, Senior

Mia Opalick, Senior

Lilly Ditz, Junior

Savannah Patrone, Junior

Hannah Saluga, Junior

Gia Schiavone, Junior

Arri Wendt, Junior

Kyleigh Golden, Sophomore

Katie Koulianos, Sophomore

2023 Schedule

Mar. 25 – Field

Mar. 25 – Harding

Mar. 27 – Mineral Ridge

Mar. 28 – Bristol

Mar. 30 – Hubbard

Mar. 31 – Strikeout Cancer (vs. Revere)

Apr. 1 – Strikeout Cancer (vs. Lakeview/Jefferson)

Apr. 5 – Hoban

Apr. 6 – Champion

Apr. 11-14 – Myrtle Beach

Apr. 18 – Brunswick

Apr. 21 – Walsh Jesuit

Apr. 22 – at Edison

Apr. 24 – at Cardinal Mooney

Apr. 25 – at St. Vincent-St. Mary

Apr. 26 – Gilmour Academy

Apr. 28-29 – at Prebis Memorial Tournament (at LaGrange)

May 2 – at Chardon

May 3 – Louisville

May 4 – Fitch