YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ursuline won 18 games a year ago and came away with the Struthers District championship by defeating Rootstown (8-2) before being eliminated by the eventual Division III state champion Waynedale (8-4).

In the offseason, the Fighting Irish were bumped up to Division II for the coming season.

“Our goal is to continue to compete at a high-level,” said coach Paul Kempe. “Our schedule is very competitive and we hope it’ll prepare us to make a run in the Division 2 tournament this spring.”

Ursuline returns five bats that hit for over .300 a year ago. Senior Luca Ricchiuti led the team with a .419 average and 12 RBIs. Nick Bako batted .407 while Johnny Cambert (.355) and Tom Groner (.354) each hit for above .350 during the 2022 season. Dylan Casey also batted .329 with 16 RBIs. Andrew Kirila leads all returning players by driving in 17 runs as a junior.

Kirila won 7 games on the hill (7-2) while striking out 70 batters and finished the season with a 2.07 earned run average. Tom Groner posted a 1.50 ERA as he closed out the year with a 3-1 mark and 22 strikeouts pitching for Ursuline.

“We return a core group of lettermen from [last year’s] district title team,” Kempe said. “Our staff is very excited about our pitching rotation as we have many guys we’re confident that can throw for us. Our team speed is something that we‘ll rely on offensively as well as returning 5 of our top six batters from last year.”

The 2023 season gets underway with their opener at home against Champion on Saturday, March 25.

Ursuline Fighting Irish Baseball Preview

2022 Record: 18-10

2022 Post-Season Finish: Won District championship by defeating Rootstown (8-2); Lost to Waynedale (8-4) in Regional Semifinal

Coach: Paul Kempe

Key Returnees

Nick Bako, Senior

Dylan Casey, Senior

Tom Groner, Senior

Andrew Kirila, Senior

Marc Manning, Senior

Luca Ricchiuti, Senior

Johnny Cambert, Junior

Jack Ericson, Junior

2023 Schedule

Mar. 25 – Champion

Mar. 25 – St. Edward

Mar. 26 – TBD

Mar. 28 – at Massillon

Mar. 29 – West Branch

Mar. 31 – Geneva

Apr. 3 – Warren JFK

Apr. 4 – at Canfield

Apr. 5 – Cardinal Mooney

Apr. 10 – at Chardon

Apr. 12 – East

Apr. 14 – Springfield

Apr. 15 – at St. Vincent-St. Mary

Apr. 17 – Salem

Apr. 18 – vs. Chaney

Apr. 21 – at Hubbard

Apr. 22 – Canton Central Catholic

Apr. 25 – at St. Edward

Apr. 27 – at Lakeview

Apr. 29 – Struthers

May 2 – at Cardinal Mooney

May 4 – at Warren JFK

May 5 – South Range

May 8 – Fitch

May 9 – Howland

May 10 – at Fitch

May 11 – Poland