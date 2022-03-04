YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ursuline won seven consecutive games before falling in the District Semifinals to Howland (59-50) to end the season at 16-9.
Losses in seven of their nine setbacks were decided by 10-points or less.
Terrance Pankey finished his junior season by averaging a double-double (19 ppg, 12 rpg). Vinny Flauto, Terrence’s classmate, set the school record for most three-point baskets in a season with 77.
2021-22 Ursuline Fighting Irish Boys’ Basketball
Head Coach: Keith Gunther
Record: 16-9 (4-2), 2nd place in Steel Valley Conference
Team Statistics
Scoring Offense: 59.4
Scoring Defense: 48.5
Individual Leaders
Scoring
Terrance Pankey (JR) – 19.0
Vinny Flauto (JR) – 12.0
Jaden Payne (SO) – 10.8
Jakylan Irving (SR) – 6.8
Demarcus McElroy (SR) – 6.7
Geno Lucente (SO) – 4.9
Will Burney (JR) – 3.7
Nick Bako (JR) – 3.4
Rebounding
Terrance Pankey (JR) – 12
Jaden Payne (SO) – 9
Assists
Terrance Pankey (JR) – 4
Jakylan Irving (SR) – 3
Geno Lucente (SO) – 3
Demarcus McElroy (SR) – 3
Three-Point Percentage
Vinny Flauto (JR) – 33.3%
Will Burney (JR) – 31.3%
Field Goal Percentage
Jaden Payne (SO) – 55.4%
Terrance Pankey (JR) – 52.6%
Free Throw Percentage
Vinny Flauto (JR) – 75%