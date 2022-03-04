YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ursuline won seven consecutive games before falling in the District Semifinals to Howland (59-50) to end the season at 16-9.

Losses in seven of their nine setbacks were decided by 10-points or less.

Terrance Pankey finished his junior season by averaging a double-double (19 ppg, 12 rpg). Vinny Flauto, Terrence’s classmate, set the school record for most three-point baskets in a season with 77.

2021-22 Ursuline Fighting Irish Boys’ Basketball

Head Coach: Keith Gunther

Record: 16-9 (4-2), 2nd place in Steel Valley Conference

Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: 59.4

Scoring Defense: 48.5

Individual Leaders

Scoring

Terrance Pankey (JR) – 19.0

Vinny Flauto (JR) – 12.0

Jaden Payne (SO) – 10.8

Jakylan Irving (SR) – 6.8

Demarcus McElroy (SR) – 6.7

Geno Lucente (SO) – 4.9

Will Burney (JR) – 3.7

Nick Bako (JR) – 3.4

Rebounding

Terrance Pankey (JR) – 12

Jaden Payne (SO) – 9

Assists

Terrance Pankey (JR) – 4

Jakylan Irving (SR) – 3

Geno Lucente (SO) – 3

Demarcus McElroy (SR) – 3

Three-Point Percentage

Vinny Flauto (JR) – 33.3%

Will Burney (JR) – 31.3%

Field Goal Percentage

Jaden Payne (SO) – 55.4%

Terrance Pankey (JR) – 52.6%

Free Throw Percentage

Vinny Flauto (JR) – 75%