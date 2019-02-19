Ursuline falls to Canton Central despite Harris' 22

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - Despite Daysean Harris’ 22 points, Ursuline fell to Canton Central Catholic – 53-43. Harris connected on 3 of the Irish’s 5 three-point baskets. Ursuline shot 71.4% from the free throw line (10-14) but were outrebounded by 8 (27-19).

Also for Ursuline, Devan Keevey and R.J. Clark each scored 7 points.

A trio of Crusaders – Angelo Melini (22), Alec Stalnaker (12) and Dylan Johnson (10) – scored in double-figures. Melini scored 18 of his 22 from beyond the arc. The Crusaders begin play in the Salem District on March 1 when they host the winner of Western Reserve and Valley Christian.

The Irish open the post-season in the Boardman District at home against Hubbard next Tuesday. The winner will get to play either Salem or Canfield on Friday (March 1).

