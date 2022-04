YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ursuline pitchers Matt Ray and Nick Bako combined to throw a no-hitter in the Irish’s 20-0 win over Youngstown East Saturday afternoon.

Ray struck out eight through four innings, while Bako struck out three in one inning.

Dylan Casey and Johnny Cambert each recorded four RBI in the win. Tom Groner added three RBI, while Keegan Thornton had two. Six different Irish players finished with one RBI.