Ursuline duo bound for Fairmont State

Ursuline's Emma Ericson and Vince Armeni will continue their playing careers at Fairmont State.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ursuline Seniors Emma Ericson and Vince Armeni have made their college choices official. They just happen to be continuing their respective careers at the same exact school, Fairmont State.

Both recently made it official by signing their National Letters of Intent.

Ericson, a standout pitcher, has tossed 176 career innings with the Irish. She has posted a record of 22-5 with a 1.95 ERA. Ericson has struck out 163 batters with six saves. She also tossed one no-hitter in her career.

At the plate, Ericson posted a career batting average of .312 with 16 doubles and 57 RBI’s.

Last season with the Irish, Armeni batted .318 with a homer and 11 RBI’s. He tallied two doubles and two triples, and also stole 16 bases on the campaign.