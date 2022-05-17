YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A pair of Ursuline student-athletes have signed to continue their playing careers in the college ranks.

Irish soccer standout Camden Forsyth committed to John Carroll, while Gia Radilovic will continue her bowling career at Ursuline College.

A signing ceremony was held at Ursuline High School on Tuesday afternoon.

Forsyth was a four-year letter winner for the Irish. He served as team captain for Ursuline’s first district championship team since 2001. He was the leading scorer for the Irish, earning all-state honors. He also was named Academic All-Ohio in both soccer and golf.

Courtesy: Ursuline Athletics

Radilovic is a four-year letter winner for the Irish Bowling team. She qualified for state competition in 2022 and was the high Bowler in the TMC Bowling Conference. Radilovic was the leading scorer on the girls’ team which won the TMC Bowling Conference Championship.