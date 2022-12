YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ursuline topped Springfield, 54-22, behind the scoring of four players who posted double figures.

Dashaun Will scored a game-high 13 points while Vinny Flauto and Will Burney each had 11. Terrance Pankey tallied 10 points.

The Fighting Irish led after three quarters, 41-10. Ursuline connected on 10 three-point shots.

Ursuline will play host to Harding on Jan. 3.

Springfield was led by Nico Servedio’s 6 points.

On Friday, the Tigers will travel to Hubbard.