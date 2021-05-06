Ursuline downs Marlington; Holland picks up her 8th win

Emily Holland pitched the first five innings and allowed just two hits

ALLIANCE, Ohio (WKBN) – Emily Holland held Marlington to two hits as Ursuline downed the Dukes, 14-2, on Thursday.

Holland went five innings, striking out four and permitting one earned run for her eighth win of the year.

The Irish improve to 18-0 with a matchup with Louisville and Strasburg-Franklin on Saturday.

Ursuline registered 14 hits with Alyssa Sheely, Julia Nutter and Liza Barbato all collecting three hits apiece. Sheely registered a double and scored three runs. Nutter had a pair of doubles and scored three times as well.

Paige Ogden hit a homer and finished by driving in three runs. Ogden also came in to pitch the sixth inning to close out Marlington.