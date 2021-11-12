Ursuline downs Glenville, advances to regional final for second straight season

EUCLID, Ohio (WKBN) – Ursuline is moving on in the Division IV OHSAA high school football playoffs after a thrilling 38-35 victory over Glenville Friday in Euclid.
The Irish trailed 38-35 in the fourth quarter. With under two minutes left, Jakylan Irving found the end zone off a Brady Shannon pass to give the Irish the lead.
Ursuline will face West Branch (12-0) next week. The Irish have now reached the regional final two years in a row.
