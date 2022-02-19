YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ursuline boys basketball team wrapped up their regular season with a win at home against Bristol 78-33 Saturday night.

Watch the video above to see highlights from the game.

The Irish were hot from deep, sinking 14 three-pointers, breaking the program’s previous record of 12.

Vinny Flauto and Terrance Pankey each had 21 points on the night for Ursuline.

For the Panthers, Nick Church had a team-high 13 points.

With the win, Ursuline improves to 14-8 while Bristol falls to 18-4.

The Irish open Division III tournament play on Tuesday against Hubbard.

As for the Panthers, they open Division IV tournament play Friday against the winner of the Sebring/Hartville Lake Center Christian matchup.