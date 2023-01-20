YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – In front of a near-capacity crowd at Ursuline Friday night, the Irish took down the Fitch Falcons 67-50 for their eighth straight win.

View highlights from the game above.

Ursuline was led by Geno Lucente, who was tied for a game-high 15 points. Three other Irish were in double figures with Dashaun Will adding 14 points, Vinny Flauto with 13 and Terrance Pankey with 11.

For Fitch, Carter Owens tied the game-high mark with 15 points while Gianni Maley added nine points for the Falcons.

Fitch drops to 9-5 on the season. Ursuline improves to 11-1 after the win.