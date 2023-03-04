CHARDON, Ohio (WKBN) — The Ursuline boys basketball team saw their season come to an end with 74-68 loss to Gilmour Academy in the Division II District Championship game.



The Irish started the game on a 12-0 run, led by senior Terrance Pankey, who finished with a team-high 21 points.



The Lancers, however, narrowed the margin in the 2nd quarter and tied the game with an Adisa Molton buzzer-beater. Molton led Gilmour with 24 points. The game was tied at 33 at the half.



The Lancers built a 10-point advantage in the 3rd quarter and never gave up the lead from there.



The Fighting Irish finish the season 22-3 and District Runner-Up.