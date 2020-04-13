Ursuline coach explains why Youngstown native David Collins might get drafted by the NBA

"David is probably one of the most athletic kids we've ever coached," says Ursuline coach Keith Gunther

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ursuline head coach Keith Gunther says former player David Collins is built for the NBA, and could be a late 1st round, or early 2nd round pick next month.

“You look at his size, he’s 6’4″, he’s probably 215, 220. He’s bricked up. He’s strong. He’s physical,” says Ursuline head coach Keith Gunther. “David is probably one of the most athletic kids we’ve ever coached.”

Collins has played the last three years at the University of South Florida, and has already eclipsed 1,000 career points as a junior. But scoring is only part of his game. Gunther says Collins brings a physical presence to the floor, and a defensive mentality that you can trace back to his days at Ursuline.

“Our main focus at my program is, number one, to be a great defensive player, and two, to make you tough and make you hardcore. I think that’s one thing we gave to David in his three years here,” says Gunther. “We coach toughness in practice. When you walk in between our lines for two hours, it’s not going to be, we’re rubbing your back. It’s going to be, we’re trying to push you to a higher level.”

In high school, Collins was part of program that won 4 consecutive District titles. And he was one three players on his team to play in college.

Basketball is in his blood. His mother Dorothy is also all-time leading scorer at Youngstown State University.

“Dorothy is just as tough as I am, maybe tougher,” says Gunther. “It’s a funny story. I got a court out at my house, and we were playing those kids when they were sophomores, Mark (Hughes), David (Collins), all of them. We were playing them and Dorothy was on my team. And Dorothy was a major part of us beating them. It was so bad the kids wouldn’t eat. We feed the kids after, and the kids were so mad they wouldn’t eat. David is where he’s at, we got a small part of it, but Dorothy is a major part of why David is where he’s at.”