Ursuline cancels sale of general admission tickets for season opener

The Chaney vs. Ursuline game will take place on Thursday at Stambaugh Stadium

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There will be no general admission tickets sold for this Thursday’s high school football season opener between Ursuline and Chaney.

Ursuline high school released the following statement on Tuesday:

“In collaboration with the Youngstown City Health Department and Youngstown State University, it has been determined that no tickets will be sold to the general public for home Ursuline football games at this time. Neither Ursuline or Chaney High Schools will sell general admission tickets to the public on Wednesday, August 26th as was originally planned.”

