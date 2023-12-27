YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – St. Vincent-St. Mary jumped out to a 14-0 lead before holding onto defeat Ursuline, 44-41.

Geno Lucente led Ursuline with nine points while Dashawn Will and Noah Bell each added seven points. Jaylen Gunther connected on a pair of three-point shots to tally six points.

St. Vincent-St. Mary was paced by Noah Chambers, who scored 16 points. John Wharton and DeCarlo Prince both scored 10 points.

Ursuline (6-2) will welcome Lake Center Christian on Saturday. St. Vincent-St. Mary (3-5) will face St. Ignatius on Sunday, December 31.