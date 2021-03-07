Ursuline baseball standout commits to the Division I college ranks

Ursuline Baseball standout Brady Shannon has committed to play college baseball at Central Florida

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ursuline multi-sport standout Brady Shannon has announced his verbal commitment to play college baseball at the University of Central Florida.

He made the official announcement on social media on Sunday morning.

His junior baseball season was canceled due to the pandemic.

During his sophomore campaign, Shannon batted .260 with two doubles, one home run and 13 RBI.

He posted a on-base percentage of .402. He was successful in nine out of ten stolen bases attemped.

Shannon’s fielding percentage for the Irish was .862.

He chose UCF over Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, and Kent State.