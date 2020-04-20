Ursuline baseball standout bound for the college ranks

Ursuline Senior baseball standout Jeremy Kreuzwieser has committed to continue his playing career at St. Vincent College.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ursuline senior and baseball standout Jeremy Kreuzwieser has committed to continue his playing career at St. Vincent College.

Kreuzwieser was named All-District for his efforts in his junior campaign. He was the first Irish player since 2016 to earn that honor.

Last season, he batted .373 with 31 hits and 13 RBI’s. He scored 25 runs in 25 games played for Ursuline, posting an on-base percentage of .442.

Kreuzwieser chose St. Vincent after also considering Westminster.

Ursuline, along with all other Ohio schools, saw the spring sports season come to an end when schools were limited to remote learning for the remainder of the academic year.