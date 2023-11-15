RAVENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – A pair of powerhouses will meet – Chardon and Ursuline – for the opportunity to win the Region 9 (Division III) championship and move on to the Final Four.

The two teams have combined for 18 regional titles (Ursuline, 10; Chardon 8), 99 playoff wins (Ursuline, 54; Chardon, 45) and 7 state championships (Ursuline, 4; Chardon, 3).

The big-time matchup takes place in Ravenna this Friday when the Hilltoppers meet the Fighting Irish.

High School Football Playoffs – Division III, Region 9 Championship

Friday, November 17, 2023, at 7 p.m.

Chardon (10-3) vs. Ursuline (13-0)

2023 Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: Ursuline, 37.1; Chardon, 35.2

Scoring Defense: Chardon, 13.0; Ursuline, 13.8

Game Notes

-Ursuline earned its path to the regional championship game by defeating Canfield by three points (16-13) and Villa Angela-St. Joseph by seven points (27-20) in successive weeks.

-The Fighting Irish topped Villa Angela-St. Joseph, 27-20, for its second win against the Vikings this year. Junior Joe Balog carried the ball 25 times and ran for 124 yards (TD). Jack Ericson connected on 14 completions for 209 yards and 2 scores (to John Frangos and Devonte Taylor).

-Since 2020, coach Dan Reardon’s teams have posted an overall record of 44-10. In 2021, the Irish played in the state title tilt.

-Ursuline is after its 11th regional championship (1983, 1993, 2000, 2002, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2015, 2021) and its 55th post-season victory.

-Chardon began the season with an even 3-3 mark before running off seven consecutive wins to reach week 14.

-Back in 2011, when Mitch Hewitt took over the Hilltopper football program, Chardon finished 4-6. Since then, in 12 years, the Hilltoppers have closed out each year with a winning record — seven of those seasons they’ve had double-digit wins and Hewitt’s groups won the 2020 and 2021 state championships.

-This past week, Chardon outscored Aurora 24-0 in the second quarter to make its way into the regional final for the fifth year in a row (31-7).

-Chardon is after its 9th regional championship (1988, 1993, 1994, 1995, 1998, 2003, 2020, 2021).

2023 Results

Chardon (10-3)

Hilltoppers 31 Aurora 7*

Hilltoppers 28 Geneva 14*

Hilltoppers 42 CVCA 0*

Hilltoppers 24 Riverside 16

Hilltoppers 56 Eastlake North 0

Hilltoppers 49 Mayfield 7

Hilltoppers 49 Willoughby South 0

Kenston 31 Hilltoppers 21

Bishop Watterson 14 Hilltoppers 10

Hilltoppers 35 St. Francis, NY 20

Hilltoppers 28 Avon Lake 10

Columbian 50 Hilltoppers 49

Hilltoppers 35 West Geauga 0

*-playoff

Ursuline (13-0)

Fighting Irish 27 Villa Angela-St. Joseph 20*

Fighting Irish 16 Canfield 13*

Fighting Irish 42 New Philadelphia 7*

Fighting Irish 35 Mooney 16

Fighting Irish 32 Caney 16

Fighting Irish 38 Villa Angela-St. Joseph 18

Fighting Irish 34 St. Vincent-St. Mary 20

Fighting Irish 32 Fitch 14

Fighting Irish 56 Harding 20

Fighting Irish 46 East 0

Fighting Irish 50 Lakeside 0

Fighting Irish 38 Padua Franciscan 7

Fighting Irish 36 Steubenville 28

*-playoff

