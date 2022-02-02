YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ursuline football standout Demarcus McElroy signed his National Letter of Intent on Wednesday to continue his football career at Marshall University.

Watch the video above to hear from the Irish senior.

McElroy had multiple offers and chose to make his official decision a surprise, unzipping his sweatshirt to reveal a Marshall t-shirt.

“A lot of people thought I was going to pick Toledo, because at first that’s where I wanted to go,” McElroy said. “But then when I went to Marshall this past weekend, they showed me things that a lot of other schools didn’t and I liked that.”

McElroy is a first-team all-state selection. This past season, the senior racked up over 2,300 yards rushing and shattered the school record with 43 rushing touchdowns.

“It’s always been a dream to sign DI and I finally got the chance to do that, so it’s very exciting,” McElroy added.

McElroy accounted for over 156 yards rushing per game and helped lead the Irish to the state championship game last season.

“My dad picked Marshall when he was in high school and I just wanted to go and play in green again.”