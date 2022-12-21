YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ursuline senior lineman Brian Frasco signed on the dotted line Wednesday, making his commitment to St. Francis (Pa.) official.

Watch the video above to see the signing and to hear from Frasco.

He is a 6’2, 285-pound lineman and was a four-year starter for the Irish, helping Ursuline to the 2021 Division IV State Final.

He was also a WKBN Five Blocks of Granite selection that season.

This past season, Frasco earned Division III all-state first-team honors.

The Irish were 10-3 in 2022 and a trip to the regional semifinals.