YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – In game two of the MLK Jr. Tribute Tournament hosted by Ursuline High School, the Fighting Irish took down the Academy of Urban Scholars 85-21.

View extended highlights from the game above.

Ursuline was led by Vince Flauto with a game-high 15 points, followed by Will Burney with 10 points. Twelve different Irish players scored for Ursuline during the contest.

The Academy of Urban Scholars were led by Deric Hunter with 9 points, dropping the team to 0-12.

With the win, Ursuline improves to 9-1 on the year and will face off against 8-1 Warren JFK in the championship game at 7 p.m. Monday.