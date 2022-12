YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ursuline High School senior Isaac Lucas will continue his football and academic career at Ball State after signing to play with the Cardinals Wednesday afternoon.

Watch the video above to hear from Lucas.

He was a three-year starter for the Irish, helping them to the Division IV state championship game in 2021.

This past season, Lucas was named to the Division II all-state second team as a senior.

In 2022, Ball State finished 5-7 on the season.