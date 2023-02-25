STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Twelve-seed Liberty fell short of the upset Saturday night as the Leopards fell to Garfield 43-37 in the Division III Northeast 2 District championship.

Watch the video above to see highlights from the game.

Liberty would trail by two at the end of the third quarter but would battle to even the score midway through the fourth.

But Garfield went on a late run to pull away for good and grab the District crown.

Laura McCoy led the G-Men with 17 points while Mandy Cardinal added 13.

For Liberty, Aallyah Foster had a 17 points with Cianna Smith adding 10.

Garfield advances to the Division III Regional Semifinals where they will play Laurel on Wednesday at Cuyahoga Falls at 8 p.m.