Upset City! Youngstown State knocks off #6 Illinois State in season finale

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown State football team ended their season Saturday on a high note, upending #6 Illinois State 21-3 at Stambaugh Stadium.

The Penguins defense had a big day, holding Illinois State to just 142 yards of offense.

The Redbirds also went 0 for 13 on third down.

Girard freshman Mark Waid went 2/5 for 21 yards and an interception.

Waid rushed 13 times for 58 yards.

Farrell product Braxton Chapman opened the scoring for YSU, scoring on a six-yard run to make it 7-0.

YSU added to their lead just before the half on a Joe Craycraft one-yard run to go into the half with a 14-3 lead.

The defense put the icing on the cake in the win when Zaire Jones took an interception 30-yards for the touchdown to make it 21-3.

YSU finishes the season 6-6 overall and 2-8 in the Missouri Valley Football Conference.