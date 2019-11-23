Upset City! Youngstown State knocks off #6 Illinois State in season finale

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown State football team ended their season Saturday on a high note, upending #6 Illinois State 21-3 at Stambaugh Stadium.
The Penguins defense had a big day, holding Illinois State to just 142 yards of offense.
The Redbirds also went 0 for 13 on third down.
Girard freshman Mark Waid went 2/5 for 21 yards and an interception.
Waid rushed 13 times for 58 yards.
Farrell product Braxton Chapman opened the scoring for YSU, scoring on a six-yard run to make it 7-0.
YSU added to their lead just before the half on a Joe Craycraft one-yard run to go into the half with a 14-3 lead.
The defense put the icing on the cake in the win when Zaire Jones took an interception 30-yards for the touchdown to make it 21-3.
YSU finishes the season 6-6 overall and 2-8 in the Missouri Valley Football Conference.