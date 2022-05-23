STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Niles upset top-seeded Canfield 4-3 in the Division II baseball District Semifinals on Monday afternoon at Cene Park in Struthers.

Niles’ Matt Kozak provided a two-run double in the fourth inning to give the Red Dragons the lead for good at 4-3. Kozak tossed a complete game allowing three runs on five hits with five strikeouts.

Mike Guarnieri and Andrew Huffman each drove in a run for Niles.

Canfield’s Jake Grdic drove in a pair of runs in the loss for the Cardinals.

Nate Shaw suffered the loss for Canfield, allowing two earned runs on four hits.

Grdic also pitched three innings, allowing two earned runs with five strikeouts. Landon Beidelschies tossed a scoreless inning of relief, with three strikeouts.

The Red Dragons advance to face Chardon in the Division II District Championship on Wednesday at 4 p.m. at Cene Park in Struthers.