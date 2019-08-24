LIVE NOW /
Upset alert: Farrell falls for first time since 2017

The Steelers fell to University Prep 14-12 in week one of the high school football regular season.

FARRELL, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Farrell fell for the first time since 2017 with a 14-12 loss to University Prep in the 2019 regular season opener.

Jaden Harrison opened the scoring with a touchdown run, giving the Steelers a 6-0 lead.

But, in the end, University Prep held on for the win in the Farrell head coaching debut of Anthony Pegues.

Farrell starts the season with a record of 0-1. The Steelers return to action in week two at Wilmington. The game will be broadcast as the WKBN Game of the Week.



