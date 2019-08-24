Upset alert: Farrell falls for first time since 2017

NEW WILMINGTON, Pennsylvania (WKBN) - Sharon got on the scoreboard for the first time this season by going to the bag of tricks.

C.J. Parchman reached the endzone on a 14-yard scoring scamper on a double-reverse with :24 left in the first half.

Watch the video to see the Tigers find the endzone against the Wilmington Greyhounds in the regular season opener.

We are tracking high school football scores throughout the season. Find the latest updates on our scores at at https://www.wkbn.com/scores/