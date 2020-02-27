STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Fourth-seeded Crestview upset top-seeded Liberty 69-53 in the Division III District Semifinals Wednesday night at Struthers Fieldhouse.



Crestview was led in scoring by Tanner Hoffer who tallied 19. Krista Perry added 18 points, while Addison Bandy also reached double-figures with 15.

Liberty placed three players in double-figures. The Leopards were led by Demim Watson who tied for game-high scoring honors with 19./ Delia Watson added 13 points, while Shar’da Williamson tallied 11.

Liberty’s season comes to an end with a mark of 19-5.

Crestview improves to 16-8 overall on the season. The Rebels advance to face South Range in the Division III District Championship game on Saturday night at 7 p.m. at Struthers Fieldhouse.