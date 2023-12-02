This story will be updated throughout Saturday with the latest likely playoff picture and the Buckeyes chance of cracking the top four.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes will not be the only one-loss team in consideration for the last four-team College Football Playoff.

OSU’s journey towards the CFP began Friday evening when they watched the Washington Huskies win the last Pac-12 title 34-31 over Oregon in Las Vegas. The Huskies sealed its perfect season with a 4th quarter rally, scoring two touchdowns to erase a four-point deficit and win the conference title.

With the Huskies win, Washington all but sealed its first spot in the College Football Playoff since 2016, leaving three spots available with seven teams in the hunt entering Saturday’s games.

The first of four major conference championship games on Saturday was the Big 12 title game where the Texas Longhorns blitzed past Oklahoma State 49-21. Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers, who transferred from Ohio State after the 2021 season, had a massive day with four touchdown passes on 452 passing yards.

Texas’ win means they are in contention for a spot in the playoff and are alongside Ohio State as one-loss teams in consideration. Despite the Longhorns being ranked below OSU, a Big 12 title could catapult Texas to its first CFP spot. For both the Buckeyes and Longhorns to have a legitimate shot, they will need one of the remaining three unbeaten teams playing on Saturday to lose, in particular No. 4 Florida State.

The next game of consequence for the Buckeyes is the Southeastern Conference championship game between Georgia and Alabama. If the Bulldogs win, they all but clinch the top-seed in the CFP and knock out the Crimson Tide, which is ideal for OSU. If Alabama hands Georgia its first loss in two years, the committee will have a lot to consider with Alabama, Texas, Georgia, and Ohio State all having one loss.

The 2023 CFP, the last one to have four teams before expanding to 12 next season, begins on Jan. 1 with the semifinals at the Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl. The national championship game will be played in Houston on Jan. 8.

2023 College Football Playoff picture

Bold denotes conference champion

In: No. 3 Washington (13-0)

On the bubble: No. 1 Georgia (12-0), No. 2 Michigan (12-0), No. 4 Florida State (12-0), No. 6 Ohio State (11-1), No. 7 Texas (12-1), No. 8 Alabama (11-1)

Out: No. 5 Oregon (11-2)

Expected CFP if favorites win

Favorites: Georgia, Florida State, Michigan

Sugar Bowl: No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Florida State

Rose Bowl: No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 Washington

Last Two Out: Texas, Ohio State

Ohio State’s Bowl: Orange Bowl vs. Louisville (Dec. 30)