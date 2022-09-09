TRANSFER, Pa. (WKBN) – In the battle of undefeated programs, Sharpsville Blue Devils are going head-to-head with the Reynolds Raiders tonight at 7 p.m.

Early lead starts off the game for the Blue Devils, but doesn’t last long.

Colby Johnson snags an interception and takes the ball in for a touchdown.

Reynolds responds when Jalen Wagner runs the ball in from a yard out. The Raiders miss the extra point.

The score in the first quarter is 7-6 Blue Devils.

In the 2nd quarter, Sharpsville takes the lead. Caulin Summers completes a pass to Dalton Byerly for 40 yards. The extra point was no good.

The match continues to go back and forth. Reynolds responds with a touchdown. Jalen Wagner gets another short run in to score. The Blue Devils keep the lead at 13-12.

Next week, the Blue Devils are on the road at Slippery Rock. The Reynolds Raiders are also on the road at Cambridge Springs.