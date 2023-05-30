COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Tournament action in high school softball and baseball takes center stage this week.
Three area softball teams will compete in the state final four, while three local baseball teams are set to play in regionals.
The Ohio High School Athletic Association released official game dates and times for this week’s action.
High School Softball – Division III State Semifinals
Thursday – June 1, 2023
South Range vs. Wheelersburg – 12:30 p.m. / Akron Firestone Stadium
Canfield vs. Steubenville – 3 p.m. / Akron Firestone Stadium
Friday – June 2, 2023
Austintown Fitch vs. Lebanon – 12:30 p.m. / Akron Firestone Stadium
High School Baseball – Division IV Regional Semifinals
Thursday – June 1, 2023
South Range vs. Lakeview – 5 p.m. / Massillon
Warren JFK vs. Dalton – 2 p.m. / Louisville