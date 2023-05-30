COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Tournament action in high school softball and baseball takes center stage this week.

Three area softball teams will compete in the state final four, while three local baseball teams are set to play in regionals.

The Ohio High School Athletic Association released official game dates and times for this week’s action.

High School Softball – Division III State Semifinals

Thursday – June 1, 2023

South Range vs. Wheelersburg – 12:30 p.m. / Akron Firestone Stadium

Canfield vs. Steubenville – 3 p.m. / Akron Firestone Stadium

Friday – June 2, 2023

Austintown Fitch vs. Lebanon – 12:30 p.m. / Akron Firestone Stadium



High School Baseball – Division IV Regional Semifinals

Thursday – June 1, 2023

South Range vs. Lakeview – 5 p.m. / Massillon

Warren JFK vs. Dalton – 2 p.m. / Louisville