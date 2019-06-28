Update: Free football camp hosted by NFL player Troy Hill postponed until July 6th

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A free football camp hosted by Youngstown native and Los Angeles Rams’ Cornerback Troy Hill has been postponed until Saturday July 6th at Farmer’s Field on the campus of Youngstown State University.

The camp was originally scheduled for Saturday July 29th.

This camp will provide the youth with a fun filled productive day learning about the game of football. Participants will be learning everything from skills to agility and more. There are two different, 3-hour long sessions, available to choose from.

The 1st session from 10am to 1pm is for kids ranging in age from 6-11 years old.

The 2nd session from 1:30pm to 4:30pm is for kids ranging in age from 12-16 years old.

Free pre-registration ticket includes: camp participation, free lunch, and free t-shirt.

Walk-ups are welcome. Registration starts at 9am.

Contact starplayers.academy for more information on how to register for Troy Hill X Star Players Academy: Football Camp.









