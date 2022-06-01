(WKBN) – The legacy of a football icon continues to grow long after his passing late last year.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, John Madden will be gracing the cover of Madden 23. This is the first time Madden has been on the cover since 2000.

According to CBS Sports, Madden’s voice will be in the game as well as audio has been remastered from when he was a football broadcaster.

This past February, a copy of the 1990 version of the game sold for nearly half a million dollars.

Madden 23 is expected to be released this coming August.