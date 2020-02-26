United’s season comes to a close; Canton Central Catholic advances

Nate Miller led United with 10 points

CANTON, Ohio (WKBN) – United’s season came to an end tonight after their 73-28 setback at Canton Central Catholic. The Golden Eagles finish their year at 3-20. Nate Miller led the Eagles with 10 points. Keaton Baker and Cody Mitchell each added 6 points apiece.

Angelo Milini led Canton Central with 19 points as he connected on a trio of 3-pointers. Justin McAfee and Justus Seran scored 12 and 10 points respectively. The Crusaders (12-11), the 5th seed, will play against South Range next on Friday in the Salem Sectional Final. Canton Central Catholic has appeared in the District title tilt in five of the past six years.