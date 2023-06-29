HANOVERTON, Ohio (WKBN) – United Local track star Kaleb Nastari was named the 2022-23 Gatorade Ohio Boys Track & Field Player of the Year.

Gatorade made the announcement on Thursday morning in a press release. Nastari becomes the first from United High School to earn the achievement.

“The award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field, distinguishes Nastari as Ohio’s best high school boys track and field athlete,” the statement reads.

The award comes after his second straight 800-meter title in Columbus, then he won a national title in the 800 and the 1 mile at the 2023 Nike Outdoor Nationals in Oregon.

His personal best of 1:48.31 in the 800 this season ranks sixth among all prep competitors in the country.

The Valley has now brought home this honor back-to-back years after former Canfield star and current Virginia Tech athlete Nick Plant earned the title last season.

Read more on Gatorade’s full page dedicated to the local track star by clicking here.