POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – WKBN will open the 2021-22 high school basketball season with the annual United Way Holiday Basketball Classic on Saturday.

A total of four games will be broadcast live on MyYTV, beginning at noon, and will be streamed live on the WKBN mobile app.

You can watch the ‘Game of the Week’:

Digital over the air at 33.2

Armstrong Cable Channel 13 and 108

Comcast Cable Channel 3

Direct TV Channel 15

MyYTV – Spectrum Channel 997 or 1008

Game #1 (Boys) – Girard (1-1) vs. Salem (1-1) – 12 p.m.

Last three meetings:

Feb. 23, 2021 – Salem, 61-41 (Division II Sectional Semifinal)

Three Quakers scored in double-figures as Hunter Griffith (15), Jon Null (14) and Cade Rohm (10) all led the way in Salem’s post-season victory. Thomas Cardiero took game-high honors in scoring with 17.

Dec. 10, 2019 – Girard, 66-42

Dec. 11, 2018 – Girard, 58-42

Last time out:

Girard is set to play South Range at home on Friday. The Indians are 1-1 after edging Ursuline in their opener (49-47) and then dropping a five-point setback to Lowellville (73-68) last Friday.

The Quakers will play their second conference game this Friday against Canton South. A week ago on Friday (December 3), senior Drew Weir tallied 16 points in the Quakers’ first win of the year over Minerva (46-34). Weir had 18 against Niles in their season opener on November 30.

Game #2 (Boys) – Chaney (3-1) vs. Boardman (2-0) – 1:45 p.m.

Last three meetings:

Dec. 3, 2021 – Boardman, 50-49

Trey DePietro led the Spartans with 15 points and 10 boards to earn a double-double in the season opener.

Feb. 9, 2021 – Chaney, 60-58

Feb. 14, 2020 – Boardman, 66-60

Last time out:

Cowboys are set to welcome Howland on Friday. On Tuesday, Chaney survived a late rally in the waning seconds by Harding to hold on to a 71-70 win. D’Juan Waller paced Chaney with 19 points.

Boardman will meet Ursuline on Friday. Anthony Hightower scored 17 to lead Boardman past Tallmadge in their 59-55 victory this past Tuesday.

Game #3 (Girls) – Poland (3-0) vs. West Branch (5-1) – 3:30 p.m.

Last meeting:

Feb. 29, 2020 – West Branch, 44-43 (Division II District Final)

Carly Scarpitti’s steal on a Poland inbounds pass with under 10 seconds remaining and a made free throw was the difference in West Branch’s one-point win (44-43) in the Austintown District Championship game. Peyton Alazaus led the Warriors with 13 points. Anna Lippiatt and Scarpitti scored 11 and 10 respectively. Jackie Grisdale led all scorers with 22 for the Bulldogs.

Last time out:

West Branch jumped out to a 38-18 lead at the half before finishing off Fitch, 62-38, on Wednesday. The Lady Warriors received 17 from Sydney Mercer and 15 points from Sophie Gregory in the win.

Since opening the season with a 73-58 win at Fitch on November 29, the Bulldogs have posted a pair of wins (over league-foes Hubbard and Niles) were they’ve outscored the competition by a combined total of 117-37. On Monday, Connie Cougras led Poland in scoring with 10 points as the Bulldogs defeated Niles – 64-22. On Thursday (Dec. 9), Poland is set to host Struthers.

Game #4 (Boys) – Poland (1-1) vs. LaBrae (1-0) – 5:15 p.m.

Last meeting:

Jan. 2, 2021 – Poland, 58-35

Christian Colosimo (17) and Ross Dedo (13) finished with a combined 30 points as Poland ran away with a 58-35 victory over LaBrae. Connor Meyer paced the Vikings with 15 points.

