LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Fresh off of a win on the ‘Game of the Week’ over rival Southern, unbeaten United heads to Lisbon Friday night for a date with the Blue Devils.

It’s an even battle so far in the first half.

The Eagles got touchdown runs from Andrew Ogilvie and Dan Milburn in the opening quarter.

Ashton Hinchliffe got Lisbon on the board in the first and Trevor Siefke tied the game at 14-14 in the second quarter.

It’s currently tied at the half, 14-14, as of the last update.

Stay tuned for more information as it becomes available.

United (5-0) will travel to Leetonia next week. Lisbon (3-2) will host Valley Christian.