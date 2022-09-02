NEW WATERFORD, Ohio (WKBN) – After giving up 39 points in the first half, the United Eagles defense pitched a zero in the second half Friday night and rallied from an 18-point deficit to beat Crestview 42-39.

Luke Courtney (four touchdowns) and Brock Rhodes (three touchdowns) played the part of the hero for the Eagles as they connected for a 32-yard touchdown with just four seconds remaining in the game to seal the win.

Kirtland Miller had three touchdowns in a losing effort for Crestview.

United will visit Valley Christian in week four. Crestview will visit Campbell Memorial.

Crestview jumped out to a 12-0 lead in the first quarter after touchdown runs from Roclen Bettura and Kirtland Miller.

A Rhodes touchdown run in the final seconds closed the gap to 12-7 at the end of the first quarter.

The teams would then exchange scores throughout the second quarter with another Miller run followed by a Courtney run leading to an 18-14 Crestview lead. Bettura and Rhodes then collected their second scores of the night giving the Rebels a 24-21 lead.

A Dominic Yerkey 92-yard kickoff return and a Miller touchdown pass to Sander Witherow gave Crestview a 39-21 lead at the half.

A 79-yard Courtney run opened up the scoring in the third quarter with United closing the gap to 39-27 with 3:18 remaining in the third.

Courtney’s third touchdown of the night, a two-yard score on fourth down, pulled the Eagles within five with 9:53 left in the game.

Courtney hit Rhodes with a 32-yard touchdown pass with :04 remaining in the game to complete the comeback and seal the win for United.