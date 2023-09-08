COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Columbiana comes into Friday night 0-3 having started the season against teams that came into Friday night with a combined record of 8-1. The schedule continues to do them no favors Friday night as unbeaten United comes to town.

After a back-and-forth first half, the Eagles took a 10-3 lead into the locker room behind a Luke Courtney touchdown run.

Courtney would add two more scores in the second half for the Eagles.

United currently leads 24-3 early in the fourth quarter as of the last update.

United (3-0) will host Southern next week. Columbiana (0-3) will travel to Lisbon.