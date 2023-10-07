WELLSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) — United Local put on offensive show versus Wellsville on Saturday.

Watch the video above for extended highlights from the game.

Coming into this game, United is 6-1 and Wellsville is 1-6.

In the first quarter, United is up 7-0. United driving down the field, quarterback Luke Courtney throws to receiver Louden Stryffeler. United scores a 27-yard touchdown. United up 14-0 in the first quarter.

End of the first quarter, United quarterback Courtney rolls to his right side and throws to a diving receiver. Stryffeller catches it, 22-yard touchdown. United is winning 21-0 in the first quarter.

In the second quarter, United is driving down the field. On first down, Wellsville defenders swarm a United rusher for no gain.

United is up 48-0 in the second quarter.

