NORWAYNE, Ohio (WKBN) – United Local state record-holder Kaleb Nastari once again broke the Ohio Division III 800-meter record at the Division III Region 9 regional track meet with a time of 1:49.19.

That time ties Nastari for the third fastest high school 800-meter time in the entire country.

The Golden Eagle track star beat his own personal best of 1:49.56 that he ran while capturing the DIII state championship in 2022.

After the first-place finish at regionals, Nastari will head to state to defend his 800-meter title in Columbus on June 2 and 3.