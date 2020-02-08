United tops Leetonia for 3rd win in 10 days

United's Nate Miller led all scorers with 16 points

United Local high school basketball

Golden Eagles to face Lordstown on Tuesday

HANOVERTON, Ohio (WKBN) – United notches their 3rd win in the past 10 days after their 51-38 victory over Leetonia. The Golden Eagles had begun the year with 13 consecutive losses. Nate Miller led the way tonight with 16 points. Freshman Nevin Hahlen added 12 while Keaton Baker finished with 9 points.

Leetonia (3-15) fell in their sixth straight game. Dylan Lennon connected on a trio of three-pointers in the 1st quarter. Lennon finished with a team-high 15 points. The Bears will play at Lowellville tomorrow.

United (3-15) will welcome Lordstown on Tuesday.

