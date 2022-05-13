COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – The United High School baseball team took the EOAC regular season title on Friday as the Eagles beat Columbiana 6-5.

It is United’s first conference championship since 2006.

The game was a continuation of the original scheduled game that was suspended due to rain.

The two teams picked things up in the top of the second inning with United up 3-1 and runners on first and third.

The Eagles would plate two in the continued second inning to push the lead to 5-1.

Columbiana would rally though, cutting it to a one-run game late at 6-5.

With two outs in the bottom of the seventh, the Clippers would load the bases, but Eagles pitcher Trent Newburn would get the strikeout to end the game, giving United the conference title.