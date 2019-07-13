United seeks 1st back-to-back league championships since 1981

United won a share of the EOAC crown last year. This season, they're hoping for more success and a trip to week 11

Golden Eagles last won back-to-back titles in 1980 & 1981

HANOVERTON, Ohio (WKBN) – In coach D.J. Ogilvie’s 1st season back at United – he guided the Golden Eagles to a share of the EOAC league championship. United’s lone league loss came at home on September 21 to Columbiana (20-14) in overtime. The Eagles ran off 5-straight wins to close out the season including a 15-point win over playoff-bound Southern (33-18) in early-October.

“The expectations of our program will be to continue with the strong finish we had last year,” indicates Ogilvie. “Each year is a new year but it’s always great to finish on a strong note.” This season, United will attempt to advance to week 11 for the first time since 2014.

United Golden Eagles

Head Coach: D.J. Ogilvie, 8th season at United (44-26, 1st stint 1998-2003)

2018 record (EOAC): 8-2 (6-1), T-1st place

Five Key Points

1.Last time, United won their league championship outright was in 1989 (TCL).

2.Golden Eagles have finished 8 of the last 11 years with a winning record in league play.

3.Last season, United outscored their 10 opponents by an average of 15.6 points (30.7-15.1). In 2003, the Eagles last outscored their foes by more – 19.9 points (36.8-16.9)

4.United has posted 6 consecutive road wins

5.With a home game against Minerva to open the season, the Golden Eagles are seeking their 6th straight win in the opener

Offense

Returning Starters: 6

Scoring Offense: 30.7 (T-16th in Area)

Rushing Offense: 252.3

Passing Offense: 77.5

Total Offense: 329.8

…The offense has increased their scoring output in each of the last 3 years (2015: 16.6; 2016: 17.9; 2017: 23.7; 2018: 30.7). Junior Brutus Ogilvie is back to lead the offense. In 2018, Ogilvie completed 50.8% of his 59 passing attempts for 630 yards and 3 scores. He’ll have a couple familiar weapons in the fold with Bodey Kiko at running back (883 yards, 6.0 avg) as well as fullback Tyler Lippiatt and receiver Keaton Baker.

Up front, the Golden Eagles return tackle Christian Barnes and guard Deric Ellyson – who was named to the Second-Team All-EOAC last fall. “We need to find replacements for all the yardage that Ethan Antram contributed last year,” says coach Oglivie. “On the offensive line, we will also need to add four new starting linemen.”

Defense

Returning Starters: 6

Scoring Defense: 15.1 (12th in Area)

…Ogilvie indicates, “Our defense has to replace 4 first-team all-league players.” A tall task for any defensive unit. With United, they return a first-teamer in senior linebacker Bodey Kiko. Last fall, he led the team with 80 tackles and 3 quarterback sacks and 2 forced fumbles while intercepting a pass also. Joining Kiko at linebacker is Tyler Lippiatt.

Also returning along the defensive line is Deric Ellyson and Christian Barnes. In the secondary, the Golden Eagles will have back Keaton Baker (CB) and Brutus Ogilvie (S).

Schedule

Aug. 30 – Minerva

Sept. 6 – at Salem

Sept. 13 – Brookfield

Sept. 20 – at Crestwood

Sept. 27 – at East Palestine

Oct. 4 – at Columbiana

Oct. 11 – Wellsville

Oct. 18 – at Southern

Oct. 25 – Leetonia

Nov. 1 – Lisbon