United scores season-high 64 points; posts 1st win

Golden Eagles were led by Keaton Baker’s 13 points

HANOVERTON, Ohio (WKBN) – United registers their first win of the year by defeating East Palestine, 64-60. Keaton Baker led the way with 13 points, 5 assists, 5 boards and 4 steals. Nate Miller hauled down 7 caroms and scored 12 points. Steffan Jarret contributed 11 points to go along with 7 rebounds.

East Palestine’s Jonathan Bertovich scored 30 points once again, his 4th straight game of reaching that milestone. Bertovich went 9 for 10 from the foul line while sinking 3 three-pointers. Brandon Turcola added 16 points. The Bulldogs (3-11) will play at Columbiana on Friday.

United (1-13) is set to hit the road with a game at Lisbon.